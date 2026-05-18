Donald Prater Named FDA’s Acting Deputy Commissioner for Food

Following the resignation last week of Marty Makary as FDA commissioner, Donald Prater has been named acting deputy commissioner for food, which includes heading up the agency’s Human Foods Program.

Until last week, that role was held by Kyle Diamantas, who was promoted to acting commissioner following Makary’s departure.

Prater has authority over all Human Food Program entities and operations, including resource allocation, risk-prioritization strategy and decision making, policy initiatives and major response activities involving human foods. He also oversees food resources in the agency’s Office of Inspections and Investigations.

Prior to this role, he was the agency’s principal deputy associate commissioner for food since 2024, and was acting director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, a role he took on in 2023, leading that arm of the agency during a time of reorganization. Still earlier, he had been the associate commissioner for imported food safety in Office of Food Policy and Response.

He has a doctorate in veterinary medicine from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine.