Consumer Brands’ Nasty Response to an Ultraprocessed Foods Definition

The Consumer Brands Assn. wasted no time criticizing this morning’s (Aug. 10) Health & Human Services announcement about defining ultraprocessed foods, saying “some rogue unelected bureaucrats are trying to push this misguided definition without [President Trump’s] knowledge.”

Needless to say, the food and consumer packaged goods main lobbying group found the proposal, which they haven’t officially seen, “fundamentally flawed, not based on sound science and politically motivated.” It will “create consumer confusion and increase grocery costs for American families.” And the effort raises “serious concerns.”

“America’s packaged food supply is safe and has been a staple in American households for decades. That’s something that a guidance document, crafted without credible experts, cannot change,” said the statement, attributed to Rhonda Bentz, Consumer Brands’ executive vice president of public affairs. “Any so-called definition that captures 80% of the nation’s food supply while picking winners and losers is fundamentally flawed, not based on sound science and politically motivated.

“Further, substituting rhetoric for real policy is not a serious attempt at addressing public health concerns and will, instead, create widespread consumer confusion and increase grocery costs,” she continued. “President Trump has taken numerous critical steps to keep prices low that our industry has welcomed, and it is unfortunate that some rogue unelected bureaucrats are trying to push this misguided definition without his knowledge.

“We are confident that this definition won’t move forward once the President is made aware of it and the disastrous consequences it will have on his affordability agenda.”

We’re not aware what the exact UPF definition is and, at least officially, neither is Consumer Brands. The proposal was sent ostensibly by Robert Kennedy, secretary of Health & Human Services, and has been sitting for a while with the president’s Office of Management and Budget.

While RFK Jr. spent some time this morning explaining how FDA would reform the Generally Recognized As Safe ingredient approval process, he provided no specifics about a UPF definition.