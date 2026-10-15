New FDA Rule Allows Salt Substitutes in Standardized Foods

The FDA on Oct. 9 issued a final rule permitting the use of salt substitutes in foods with standards of identity (SOI) that specify salt (sodium chloride) as a required or optional ingredient.

“Today's final rule gives manufacturers of foods subject to a SOI regulation the flexibility to reduce sodium, enabling innovation and the production of healthier standardized foods,” the agency said.

While standards of identity were developed to protect consumers and promote honesty and fair dealing, they often restrict the use of more recent technologies and innovation, some of which could benefit consumers. SOIs often describe in detail what a food must contain and what is optional and sometimes describe the amount or proportion of ingredients or components. Many SOIs also prescribe a method of production or formulation.

“Before today's final rule, 139 SOIs allowed or required the addition of salt but did not permit the use of salt substitutes in these foods,” the agency wrote. “This meant manufacturers had few options to lower the sodium content in these standardized foods.”

Excess sodium increases the risk of high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart disease and stroke, and Americans consume too much sodium. So this new ruling supports the Make America Healthy Again initiative and the FDA’s broader sodium reduction efforts - including the multi-phase Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals, which encourage industry to gradually reduce the sodium content of their products across the U.S. food supply.

Later this year, the agency will issue a report evaluating progress against the Phase I targets; a preliminary assessment issued in 2024 showed encouraging signs of progress.