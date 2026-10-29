FDA Considering Changes to Infant Formula Requirements

FDA published a proposed rule today (Oct. 29) that, if finalized, would update or reaffirm specifications for eight of the 30 nutrients required in infant formula. As part of the process, the agency also is asking for input on potential requirements for nutrients not currently required in infant formula but commonly added by manufacturers.

This proposed rule represents the first phase of a three-part review of the nutrients required in infant formula, with the other 22 apparently being considered in subsequent reviews.

These first eight:

Chloride: Retain the current minimum (55 mg/100 kcal) and maximum (150 mg/100 kcal) chloride levels.

Iodine: Increase the minimum level from 5 µg/100 kcal to 15 µg/100 kcal and decrease the maximum level of iodine from 75 µg/100 kcal to 50 µg/100 kcal.

Manganese: Decrease the minimum level of manganese from 5 µg/100 kcal to 1 µg/100 kcal and establish a maximum level for manganese of 50 µg/100 kcal.

Potassium: Retain the current minimum (80 mg/100 kcal) and maximum (200 mg/100 kcal) potassium levels.

Selenium: Retain the current minimum (2 µg/100 kcal) and maximum (7 µg/100 kcal) selenium levels.

Sodium: Retain the current minimum (20 mg/100 kcal) and maximum (60 mg/100 kcal) sodium levels.

Vitamin A: Change the unit of measure for vitamin A from International Units (IU) to microgram retinol activity equivalents (µg RAE). Decrease the minimum level of vitamin A from 250 IU (75 µg RAE)/100 kcal to 70 µg RAE/100 kcal and decrease the maximum level from 750 IU (225 µg RAE)/100 kcal to 120 µg RAE/100 kcal. And limit permitted forms of vitamin A to preformed vitamin A only.

Vitamin D: Change the unit of measure for vitamin D from IU to micrograms (µg). Increase the minimum level of vitamin D from 40 IU (1 µg)/100 kcal to 2 µg/100 kcal (80 IU/100 kcal) and increase the maximum level from 100 IU (2.5 µg)/100 kcal to 3 µg/100 kcal (120 IU/100 kcal).

The agency also is looking for input on nutrients not currently required in infant formula but commonly added by manufacturers, including arachidonic acid (ARA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and L-carnitine. “There is evidence to support that these nutrients contribute to neurodevelopmental health in infancy,” the agency said.

Subsequent phases will assess the remaining required nutrients, potential new nutrient requirements and carbohydrate sources. The FDA intends to consolidate all changes to infant formula nutrient requirements into a single comprehensive final rule.

The agency is accepting comments on the proposed rule until 120 days from date of its publication in the Federal Register (Docket No. FDA-2026-N-10832).