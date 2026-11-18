President Donald Trump withdrew the nomination of Heidi Overton as FDA commissioner Tuesday evening (Nov. 17), just hours before a Republican-majority Senate committee probably would have forwarded her nomination to the full Senate, where she faced growing uncertainty.

Overton is a top aide at the White House’s Domestic Policy Council, but also a physician who is board-certified in public health and general preventive medicine. She previously worked at the America First Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, and reportedly is aligned with the Make America Healthy Again movement and Robert Kennedy, secretary of Health & Human Services, who would be her boss.

Overton's nomination has been questioned by even some Republican lawmakers over her qualifications and her views on vaccines and abortion. The top FDA post has been vacant since May when Marty Makary resigned under pressure. Kyle Diamantas has been elevated to acting commissioner since.

One news report said the White House is considering as a replacement nominee Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas, a former obstetrician who recently lost his re-election bid.