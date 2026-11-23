“When it comes to New York's famous pizza and bagels, the only thing that should rise is the dough, not the cost,” a spokesperson for the governor told us. “While the bill's goal is laudable, its enactment today would put New York businesses at a competitive disadvantage, force New York consumers to pay even more for staple groceries and raise costs for taxpayers.”

The law would have required companies that market foods containing substances supported by self-affirmed GRAS determinations to submit information to the state regarding the identity and intended use of those substances, as well as the scientific basis for concluding that the ingredients are safe.

In addition to the GRAS disclosure provisions, the bill would have prohibited in New York the use of colorant Red No. 3 (already banned by FDA starting next year), propylparaben and potassium bromate.

Supporters of the bill said it’s a significant advance in transparency that would provide consumers and regulators with greater insight into substances that have not undergone FDA review, according to a memo from regulatory law firm Keller & Heckman. Industry groups, however, are concerned the reporting obligations could require disclosure of sensitive scientific, manufacturing and commercial information that companies have historically treated as confidential.

Furthermore, given the food industry’s complex supply chain and that most food manufacturers operate nationwide, the law could effectively require companies to alter their practices across the U.S. to maintain access to the New York market, Keller & Heckman added.

The legislation would have exempted ingredients that already have been reviewed by FDA, including GRAS substances that have received an FDA “no questions” letter and food-contact substances supported by a Food Contact Notification or other recognized federal authorization.

“Leaders in the incoming Congress have stated they will make reforming the [GRAS] process a top priority,” said Gov. Hochul. “I believe these issues should be addressed at the national level, as they always have been, so New York manufacturers, producers, distributors, suppliers and retailers are not unfairly disadvantaged.

“Last but not least,” she continued, “banning bromated flour would directly impact pizza and bagel makers, requiring most to change their recipes and production processes, likely causing costs to rise on two of New York’s most iconic foods at a time when consumer costs are already increasing thanks to the inflationary policies of the federal administration.”