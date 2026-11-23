The FDA last week said it would allow food processors to label their products as “low-FODMAP,” enabling consumers to identify products that are easier to digest and not likely to aggravate digestive problems.

There had been concern that a low-FODMAP claim should be regulated like a nutrient content claim, implying a higher degree of scrutiny from the agency and some liabilities on the part of the brand owner.

But in a letter to Gourmend Foods, which specializes in low‑FODMAP broths, seasonings, and salts, Claudine Kavanaugh, director of FDA’s Office of Nutrition and Food Labeling, said, “FDA generally does not consider FODMAP level statements to be within the scope or intended purpose of the nutrient content claim regulations… More specifically, FDA views FODMAP level statements as being similar to modified lactose content claims and to ‘gluten-free’ claims, which FDA views as avoidance claims or statements of special dietary usefulness.”

Which means the agency does not regulate them.

FODMAP is an acronym for a group of carbohydrates that can be difficult for some people to digest: Fermentable, Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides And Polyols. These carbohydrates can be poorly absorbed in the small intestine and are fermented by gut bacteria in the colon, which may cause bloating, gas, abdominal pain and more.

“FDA has evaluated the FODMAP level statements currently made on the labeling of Gourmend Foods LLC’s FDA-regulated food products and does not consider them to be nutrient content claims and does not intend to take enforcement action on them as nutrient content claims," Kavanaugh's letter continued. "Furthermore, FDA also does not intend to take enforcement action on them as avoidance claims or statements of special dietary usefulness.”