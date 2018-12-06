5 Beverage Trends in 2018
Dec 06, 2018
Beverage companies will diversify, in part to meet increasing demands for “individualism” among young consumers.
That’s a conclusion from a report on five trends that dominated the beverage industry in 2018, according to Jonathan Davison, an analyst for GlobalData. They are:
Company diversification. Carbonated soft-drink giants in particular are looking to shore up their portfolios against the declining popularity of CSDs. Davison cited Coca-Cola for “a wave of acquisitions across multiple industry sectors.”
Combating packaging waste. Davison referred to European efforts such as Starbucks imposing a “latte levy” of 5 pence on paper cups and Carlsburg developing a technology for bonding together beer cans without plastic rings.
Cannabis-infused drinks, marked by moves by Constellation Brands and Molson Coors into this market.
Plant-based drinks. GlobalData estimates that this category will have increased 5 percent by the end of 2018, due especially to growth of demand among non-vegetarians.
Individualism and self-tailoring. According to GlobalData, some 61 percent of consumers are interested in creating their own products. This will be possible through technologies such as Kolibri Drinks offering a syrup-based sweetener stored in the caps of some products, allowing consumers to control how much is added.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments