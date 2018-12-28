/ / / AB InBev Partners with Tilray for Cannabis Research

AB InBev, the world’s leading brewer, on Dec. 19 announced a partnership with Tilray, a Canadian producer and distributor of cannabis, to research non-alcoholic beverages containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). The former component gets you high, the latter does not but apparently has some medicinal properties.

The partnership is limited to Canada and decisions regarding the commercialization of the beverages will be made in the future, the beer company said. AB InBev’s participation will be through its subsidiary Labatt Breweries of Canada.

AB InBev and Tilray's High Park Co. each plan to invest up to US$50 million, a total of up to $100 million, "to develop a deeper understanding of non-alcohol beverages containing THC and CBD that will guide future decisions about potential commercial opportunities,” said Kyle Norrington, president of Labatt Breweries of Canada.

“Labatt is committed to staying ahead of emerging consumer trends," he continued. "As consumers in Canada explore THC and CBD-infused products, our innovative drive is matched only by our commitment to the highest standards of product quality and responsible marketing. We look forward to learning more about these beverages and this category in the months ahead.”