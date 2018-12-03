/ / / AMA Wants Added Sugar on Pack Fronts

The American Medical Association is calling for added sugars to be identified on the front of food packaging, but a sugar trade group is pushing back.

In a statement, the AMA called for the FDA to adopt regulations requiring processors who add high levels of sugar to their products to put warning labels on the front panels of packaging. The statement also called for the FDA to limit the amount of sugar that can be added.

This step would go beyond the expansion of the Nutrition Facts panel already scheduled to go into effect in 2020 and 2021 that would establish added sugar as a separate category.

In a response, the Sugar Association stated that a front-of-pack warning label “does nothing but mislead consumers” and called it “an idea not grounded in science.”