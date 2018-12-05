/ / / Analogue Cheese Maker Moves Into New Plant

A maker of cashew-based non-dairy cheese has opened a plant that will increase its production space more than tenfold.

Nuttin Ordinary, based in Peterborough, N.H., moved from a 750-square-foot kitchen to a plant of 8,000 square feet. The company makes cheese analogues, based on cashews, with “a proprietary probiotic blend and production process,” according to its website. Its flavors include Spicy, Italian Herb and Cracked Pepper.

CEO Josh Velasquez says the move will allow Nuttin Ordinary to fulfill the promise of the growing analogue cheese market. According to the Plant Based Foods Association, sales of plant-based cheese were up 43% in the 52 weeks ending June 2018.