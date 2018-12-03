/ / / Bellisio’s Buys Frozen Specialties Inc.

Frozen food manufacturer Bellisio Foods has entered into an agreement to buy Frozen Specialties Inc. (FSI), a processor of frozen pizza and related products primarily for private label. Bellisio made a deal to buy FSI, based in Perrysburg, Ohio, from Swander Pace Capital for an undisclosed sum. FSI will operate under Bellisio’s Overhill Farms division, which it acquired in 2013. Owned by Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group, Bellisio’s brands include Michelina’s, Boston Market, Chili’s and Atkins Frozen.