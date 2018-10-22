Beyond Meat Gears for IPO
Oct 22, 2018
Beyond Meat, one of the leading players in the meat-analogue space, is preparing for an initial public offering, according to a report by CNBC.
The nine-year-old California company has hired Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs to help lead the IPO, a date for which has not been set, according to the report. None of those involved would confirm the details to CNBC.
Beyond Meat has distinguished itself by engineering burgers and other products that sizzle, ooze fat and otherwise mimic the taste and texture of real meat more closely than competing products. It has foodservice arrangements with White Castle, Yankee Stadium, TGI Fridays and other locations, and its products are sold by grocers including Kroger, Safeway, Publix and Whole Foods. Tyson Foods has a 5% stake in the company.
According to Euromonitor, the analogue meat market grew by 22% last year, compared with 2% for processed meats.
