Borden Dairy Creates Two New VPs
Jul 24, 2018
Borden Dairy Co., Dallas, created two new vice president positions.
Barry Card was appointed to the newly created position of Vice President of Go-to-Market. He most recently was Global Director of Go-to-Market Systems Capability at PepsiCo and spent 27 years in a variety of roles at Frito-Lay, where he specialized in route management and go-to-market strategies.
Patrick George has been appointed to the newly created position of Vice President of Engineering. He joins Borden, which operates 13 facilities in the U.S., from Dr Pepper Snapple Group, where he was Director of Engineering for 12 years.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments