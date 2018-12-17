/ / / Butterball CEO Doughty Steps Down

After more than 10 years with the company and 40-plus years in the industry, Kerry Doughty is relinquishing his role as president and chief executive officer of Butterball LLC for health reasons. Former chief operating officer Jay Jandrain replaces him.

Doughty joined Butterball as executive vice president of sales, marketing, and research and development in 2007 after a lengthy career in foodservice sales and branding. He was named president and CEO in 2014 and has been responsible for business strategy for the world’s largest turkey producer.

He led the company to a record-breaking year in 2016, the launch of the company’s first “no antibiotics ever” and organic product lines and the creation of Butterball’s Animal Care and Well-Being program and certification under American Humane.

Jandrain joined Butterball in May of 2002 as the director of product R&D. He has since held such roles as vice president of deli sales, vice president of product R&D, vice president of integrated business strategy and executive vice president of sales. Prior to Butterball, Jandrain held multiple sales, marketing and R&D management positions with companies such as Cargill and Plantation Foods. He received his Bachelor of Science in Food Science from Cornell University. A search is underway to hire a new chief operating officer.