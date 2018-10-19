Coke Fills Three C-Suite Jobs
Oct 19, 2018
Coca-Cola has named a new president and chief operating officer, and has filled two other c-suite positions, the company announced Oct. 18.
Brian Smith will become company president on Jan. 1, replacing James Quincey, who will retain his role as chief executive officer. Smith also will serve as COO, a post that has been vacant since Quincey became CEO last year. A 19-year company veteran, Smith currently serves as president of the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa group.
In addition, John Murphy, president of Coca-Cola’s Asia Pacific unit, will become chief financial officer, replacing Kathy Waller, who will retire by the end of the year. Coca-Cola also named Nancy Quan as its chief technical officer, replacing Ed Hays.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments