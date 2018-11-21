/ / / Efforts Mount to Fight Food Waste

Philanthropic and government spending to combat food waste reached $125 million in the first 10 months of this year, according to a report by a nonprofit that specializes in anti-waste efforts.

The report from ReFED detailed initiatives to fight waste across the food supply chain, at the manufacturing, retail and foodservice levels. The largest one was $70 million to produce a natural second skin to protect produce. Others included: facilitating business-to-business sales of excess or visually unappealing produce and other food, making flour from spent brewers’ grains, and picking up food on demand that would otherwise be discarded.

The efforts are an attempt to make a dent in the estimated $218 billion worth of food that goes to waste in the U.S. each year. “A win for bottom lines, carbon emissions, food insecure people, and our planet,” a member of the ReFED board wrote in Forbes.