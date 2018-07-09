Study Shows Dietary Exposure to BPA can Worsen Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Jul 09, 2018
Those with irritable bowel disease, or IBD, may want to think twice about the containers they get their food and beverages from. A recent study done by researchers at Texas A&M found that exposure to bisphenol-A, or BPA, can not only worsen the symptoms of IBD, but also result in mortality.
IBD is a collection of diseases that include ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
According to Jennifer DeLuca, a graduate student in the nutrition and food science department and first author for the study, “This is the first study to show that BPA can negatively impact gut microbial amino acid metabolism in a way that has been associated with irritable bowel disease."
Read more about the study on Texas A&M's AgriLife Today
