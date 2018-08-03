Beth Ford Named President/CEO of Land O'Lakes
Aug 03, 2018
Land O’Lakes Inc. promoted Beth Ford as its next president/CEO, replacing Chris Policinski, who retired Aug. 1.
Ford held "a series of successful executive postings within the company," Land O'Lakes said. She's been COO since December 2017, was instrumental in the acquisition of Vermont Creamery in early 2017 and joined the dairy cooperative and processor in 2011.
Before LOL, she worked at International Flavors and Fragrances, Mobil Corp., PepsiCo, Pepsi Bottling Co. and Scholastic.
Ford also sits on the board of directors for the National Milk Producers Federation, PACCAR Inc. and one other company LOL did not name; and non-profit boards, including Greater Twin Cities United Way in Minneapolis.
She becomes the ninth CEO of Land O’Lakes, which was founded in 1921.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments