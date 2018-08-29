Kiss’ Gene Simmons Launches Premium Soda Line
Aug 29, 2018
Gene Simmons, reality TV star and former front man for the band Kiss, this month launched his own line of carbonated soft drinks, MoneyBag Sodas. They are in partnership with, and apparently will be manufactured by, Rock Steady Sodas Inc., Niagara Falls, N.Y., a subsidiary of Johnnie Ryan Bottling Co.
The initial four flavors - cola, diet cola, root beer and ginger ale - are available only in Wegmans and Tops grocery stores and Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop. A fifth flavor, cream soda, will be sold exclusively at 7-Eleven stores later this year.
The sodas are made with all-natural flavors, colors and sweeteners (including cane sugar) and are packaged in eco-friendly glass bottles. Additional flavors are in the works, along with a line of premium fountain sodas.
Notice there's not a single reference to his tongue in this story.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments