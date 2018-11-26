Hearthside Foods Buys Greencore US
Nov 26, 2018
Contract manufacturer Hearthside Food Solutions has completed the acquisition of the U.S. unit of an Irish food processor.
Hearthside, whose main products include snack and nutrition bars and other snack foods, has bought Greencore US, a division of Greencore Group PLC. Greencore’s products include frozen breakfast items, salad kits and fresh sandwiches and entrees.
Greencore US comprises 13 locations with 3,000 employees. The acquisition will bring Hearthside’s operations to 38 locations with 10,000 employees.
