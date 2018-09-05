Kellogg Honey Smacks Salmonella Cases Reach 130
Sep 05, 2018
As of Aug. 30, 130 people have been sickened by salmonella linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. The source of the contamination has not been identified, but the FDA noted its discussions involved not just Kellogg but an unidentified contract manufacturer.
Although the company recalled the cereal on June 14, the FDA said some stores are still selling the product, and suspect batches could involve more than the code dates in the original recall.
The Centers for the Disease Control (CDC) said 34 people were sick enough to be hospitalized, but no one has died. The outbreak strain of Salmonella Mbandaka has been reported in 36 states.
“Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicates that Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is the likely source of this multistate outbreak,” the CDC said. Illnesses started showing up on March 3. Kellogg recalled the cereal with “best by” dates of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments