/ / / Food Processing, Putman Media Announce Inaugural Class of Influential Women in Manufacturing

The editors of Putman Media (Chemical Processing, Control, Control Design, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Plant Services and Smart Industry magazines) are proud to announce Putman's inaugural class of Influential Women in Manufacturing.

Putman Media's Influential Women in Manufacturing – 2018

Says Putman Media CEO John Cappelletti: "I am proud that Putman could play a role in shining a light on the extraordinary work being done by so many women in the manufacturing field. Our hope is that their achievements will inspire other young women to join this dynamic industry and be a part of creating manufacturing's exciting future. Congratulations to all IWiM 2018 honorees!"

Putman Media extends hearty congratulations to all of the honorees, whose wide-ranging professional accomplishments and exemplary leadership inspire those fortunate to know and work with them. We also extend thanks to everyone who submitted a nomination for IWiM 2018. From 100 nominations received, a team of eight editors reviewed all entries and selected 30 finalists; the 22 honorees replied to a choice of two questions we posed to them earlier this month.

IWiM 2018 honorees will be recognized with brief biographies of their work and their responses to either of two questions, "Who has been your greatest personal or professional influence?" or "How are you influencing the next generation of manufacturing leaders?" in a dedicated eBook that will be available for complimentary download later this summer. Influential Women in Manufacturing 2018 honorees also will receive recognition at the fourth annual Smart Industry conference in Rosemont, IL, this September.

For any questions about Putman Media's Influential Women in Manufacturing program, please contact Food Processing's Director of Digital Strategy, Erin Hallstrom.