Food Processing, Putman Media Announce Inaugural Class of Influential Women in Manufacturing
May 23, 2018
The editors of Putman Media (Chemical Processing, Control, Control Design, Food Processing, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Plant Services and Smart Industry magazines) are proud to announce Putman's inaugural class of Influential Women in Manufacturing.
Putman Media's Influential Women in Manufacturing – 2018
- Eleni Antoniadou, clinical trials scientist at the University College of London and member of the NASA Academy, and founder, Transplants Without Donors
- Jolene Baker, senior manufacturing intelligence specialist, LSI - Logical Systems LLC
- Marie-Pierre Belanger, VP of digital solutions and product manager for the industrial internet, Pitney Bowes
- Mary Bunzel, general manager and industry leader, manufacturing industry solutions group, Intel
- Lisa Caton LaBean, business manufacturing and technology center director, Dow Chemical
- Nancy Corriveau, director of operations, Blentech Corp.
- Kelly Finch, director of technology, O-AT-KA Milk
- Linda Freeman, business development manager, Rockwell Automation
- Andrea Funk, CEO, Cambridge-Lee Industries
- Marie Getsug, program manager, strategic consulting - asset management, Jacobs Engineering Group
- Peggy Gulick, director of digital transformation for global manufacturing, AGCO Corp.
- Rebecca Holland New, executive vice president for global business management, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Rachelle Howard, senior process control engineer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Jan Lindsey, supervisor of validation, Children's GMP LLC
- Anne Lucietto, assistant professor, Purdue Polytechnic Institute's School of Engineering Technology
- Brianne Murphy, marketing and media specialist, Longterm Technology Services
- Carol Ptak, partner, Demand Driven Institute
- Miranda Shope, VP of operations, Avid Solutions
- Elizabeth Taylor, continuous improvement manager, Eastern Oil Co.
- Dona Tseng, senior principal engineer, Shire PLC
- Lisa Webb, VP of operations, Gorton's Seafood
- Rendela Wenzel, global maintenance and reliability leader, Eli Lilly and Co.
Says Putman Media CEO John Cappelletti: "I am proud that Putman could play a role in shining a light on the extraordinary work being done by so many women in the manufacturing field. Our hope is that their achievements will inspire other young women to join this dynamic industry and be a part of creating manufacturing's exciting future. Congratulations to all IWiM 2018 honorees!"
Putman Media extends hearty congratulations to all of the honorees, whose wide-ranging professional accomplishments and exemplary leadership inspire those fortunate to know and work with them. We also extend thanks to everyone who submitted a nomination for IWiM 2018. From 100 nominations received, a team of eight editors reviewed all entries and selected 30 finalists; the 22 honorees replied to a choice of two questions we posed to them earlier this month.
IWiM 2018 honorees will be recognized with brief biographies of their work and their responses to either of two questions, "Who has been your greatest personal or professional influence?" or "How are you influencing the next generation of manufacturing leaders?" in a dedicated eBook that will be available for complimentary download later this summer. Influential Women in Manufacturing 2018 honorees also will receive recognition at the fourth annual Smart Industry conference in Rosemont, IL, this September.
For any questions about Putman Media's Influential Women in Manufacturing program, please contact Food Processing's Director of Digital Strategy, Erin Hallstrom.
