Lakeview Farms Buys Two Firms in Two Days
Dec 21, 2018
Lakeview Farms, a processer of dips, desserts and specialty products like grits and seafood salads, has made two acquisitions this month.
Lakeview bought Tribe Mediterranean Foods, a maker of hummus products, and Simply Fresh Foods, which produces, like Lakeview, salsas, dips and seafood products. Tribe Mediterranean was privately held, while Simply Fresh was acquired from Ancor Capital Partners. The acquisitions were announced within a day of each other, on Dec. 12 and 13, respectively. The sale amounts were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Delphos, Ohio, Lakeview Farms is owned by Sequel Holdings LP. D&B Hoovers estimates its annual sales at $94 million.
