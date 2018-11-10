/ / / Litehouse CEO Jim Frank To Retire

Refrigerated salad-dressing maker Litehouse Inc. announced that President/CEO Jim Frank will be retiring from the company. Kelly Prior, executive vice president and CFO, will be interim president during a search for the company's next CEO.

Frank joined Litehouse in 2006 as head of sales and marketing and became president/CEO in 2011. During that time, he led the company's growth in retail, foodservice and value-added businesses. Also during his tenure, Litehouse became a 100 percent employee-owned company.

Litehouse, one of our 2018 R&D Teams of the Year, started in the Hope, Idaho, restaurant of the Hawkins family more than 50 years ago. It manufactures refrigerated salad dressings, dips, cheese and other products in five U.S. facilities based in Michigan, Utah and Idaho.