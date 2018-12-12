/ / / Molten Chocolate Floods German Street

A storage tank at a German chocolate-making firm overflowed on Monday, sending molten chocolate though the factory and eventually pouring out onto a street.

About a ton of chocolate from the DreiMeister company ran out into the yard and from there onto the street, a spokesman for the Werl fire department was quoted in a Reuters news story. Werl is a small town is in western Germany, about 75 miles northeast of Cologne.

Firefighters closed off the street and shoveled the chocolate - about 10 square meters (108 square feet) - to one side before a specialist cleaning company cleaned the road.