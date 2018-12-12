Molten Chocolate Floods German Street
Dec 12, 2018
A storage tank at a German chocolate-making firm overflowed on Monday, sending molten chocolate though the factory and eventually pouring out onto a street.
About a ton of chocolate from the DreiMeister company ran out into the yard and from there onto the street, a spokesman for the Werl fire department was quoted in a Reuters news story. Werl is a small town is in western Germany, about 75 miles northeast of Cologne.
Firefighters closed off the street and shoveled the chocolate - about 10 square meters (108 square feet) - to one side before a specialist cleaning company cleaned the road.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments