Nissin Foods USA Names New CEO
Jul 19, 2018
Al Multari will retire Oct. 1 as president/CEO of Nissin Foods USA, with VP of Sales Michael Price replacing him.
Multari has been top executive since April 2015. During his tenure, Nissin reformulated Cup Noodles and Top Ramen products to reduce sodium and to remove added MSG and artificial flavors. And he oversaw the launch of Cup Noodles Very Veggie, the first instant noodle cup to feature one full serving of vegetables.
Price joined Nissin in August 2015, and during his tenure sales have grown by more than 8 percent.
