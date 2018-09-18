They’re a hot topic of discussion right now – and topic of real product development if you live in Canada – but cannabis-based products, both ingredients and final consumables, are not welcome at the upcoming Supply Side West ingredients show in Las Vegas.

“Due to a resolution from the Nevada Gaming Commission published in May 2018, it is not permissible for cannabis or cannabis-derived products including CBD to be possessed, distributed, displayed or sold on the property of any gaming licensee,” the show managers wrote to all exhibitors this week. “As a gaming licensee, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center (the venue) is obligated to abide by and enforce this resolution on their premises.”

The event is scheduled for Nov. 6-10 at Mandalay Bay, with an expo hall open there Nov. 8-9.

“No one individual or entity (including all exhibitors and attendees) is permitted to bring any products into the venue or onto the event's show floor or function space that contain cannabis, hemp or ingredients derived from the cannabis plant, including without limitation cannabidiol or CBD.

“Exhibitors may display and distribute information and literature relating to such products, as well as EMPTY and UNUSED product packaging only (for example, an EMPTY product bottle with a label describing the product and its ingredients, which is free of all cannabis related ingredients).

“Violation of this show policy resolution, will be considered a material violation of the Show Rules and Regulations, and may result in the exhibitor’s removal from the venue at the venue's or Show Host Management’s sole and absolute discretion,” the announcement concluded.

We’ve carried nearly a story per week recently on some established beverage company inking a deal to develop cannabis-derived products for Canada, where recreational use of cannabis becomes legal in mid-October. Earlier today, even Coca-Cola admitted it was investigating the possibility of developing products with a Canadian marijuana grower.