/ / / Noosa Yoghurt Fully Acquired by Equity Firm

Noosa Yoghurt, the Bellvue, Colo., maker of "Australian-style" yogurt, has been acquired by private equity firm Advent International, according to a story in the Denver Post.

The companies announced Oct. 31 that Noosa will join Michael Angelo’s Gourmet Foods and Rao’s Specialty Foods under the banner of Advent’s Sovos Brands, which is based in Berkeley, Calif. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Four years ago, Advent acquired a majority stake in Noosa and helped the company triple its sales and production capacity and grow its distribution network from 5,000 to 25,000 stores. Bill Johnson has been chairman of both the Noosa and Sovos boards of directors.

Noosa began in 2007 when Koel Thomae brought her favorite yogurt recipe from her hometown in Australia back to Colorado. Two years later, and after teaming with Colorado dairy farmer Robert Graves, they formally started the company.