Packaging Technology Can Help Consumers Test Whether Produce Contains E. coli
Jul 09, 2018
A new type of food packaging developed by scientists at McMaster University in Canada may help consumers identify if their produce contains E. coli.
Published in the April issue of ACS Nano, the 'smart' packaging uses molecules containing snippets of DNA that specifically target E. coli. The technology also uses DNA that makes molecules shine with a fluorescent light, which won't appear until the molecules come into contact with the bacteria.
You can read more about the packaging and the technology on PopularScience.com
