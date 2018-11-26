PepsiCo Buys British Snack Maker
Nov 26, 2018
PepsiCo has announced plans to acquire a British manufacturer of premium salty snacks.
Pipers, a 14-year-old company based in Lincolnshire, creates kettle chips and pea-based snacks called “Crispeas.” The company distributes its products throughout the United Kingdom, and has sales in Europe and the U.S. PepsiCo says it hopes to expand distribution, especially in export markets.
The deal is subject to approval by British trade authorities and is expected to close early next year.
