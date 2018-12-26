Food Processing

Pepsi’s North American Chief to Retire

By Pan Demetrakakes, Senior Editor

Dec 26, 2018

The head of PepsiCo North America has announced his retirement, and his duties will be split among the company’s two major divisions, PepsiCo has announced.

Albert Carey, who started as CEO of PepsiCo North America in March 2016, will retire at the end of March and will cease his current responsibilities as of Jan. 1.

Carey’s duties will be divided between the current chiefs of PepsiCo’s two North American divisions: Vivek Sankaran, who currently serves as president and CEO of Frito-Lay North America, and Kirk Tanner, president and CEO of PepsiCo North America.

