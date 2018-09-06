/ / / Former Pillsbury/Smucker Brands Are now Hometown Food Co.

Brynwood Partners on Sept. 4 said it closed the acquisition of a portfolio of brands from J.M. Smucker Co. and named the new firm Hometown Food Co. (www.hometownfoodcompany.com).

Headquarters are in Chicago and its 650,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility is in Toledo, Ohio. Hired as president/CEO is Daniel Butler, most recently CEO of Wilton Brands, but before that he spent 17 years at Kraft Foods Inc., where he held senior level sales, marketing and general management positions.

Brynwood bought the brands and product lines, most of which go back to the Pillsbury Co., from Smucker for approximately $375 million in a deal announced in June. The portfolio includes Pillsbury branded shelf-stable baking and dessert products (and use of the iconic Pillsbury Doughboy character), plus Funfetti, Hungry Jack, White Lily, Jim Dandy and Martha White brands.

In addition to Butler, Hometown Foods hired Tim Young as chief financial officer, David Meltzer as executive vice president of sales and Dan Anglemyer as chief marketing officer, respectively. Most recently, Young was with TreeHouse Foods, Meltzer was with Richelieu Foods Inc. and Anglemyer was with Back to Nature Foods Co.

The company expects to have about 50 people eventually in its Chicago headquarters and already employs 255 at the Toledo plant.