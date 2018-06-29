/ / / Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls Make a Limited-Time Comeback

Petitions and letter-writing campaigns really can work if you just try hard enough (or get enough signatures). At least that's what Planters' Head of Brand Building, Melanie Huet, admits. “We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack."

Starting in July, and available for a limited time, cheesy snack lovers will have the chance to get their hands on these canisters of florescent goodness.

The formulation appears to have remained the same as it did 12 years ago, according to Huet. "We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

For more information on Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls or other Planters products, visit Planters.com and follow Mr. Peanut on Facebook at Facebook.com/MrPeanut or on Twitter at @MrPeanut.