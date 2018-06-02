/ / / Another Sudden Retirement: Policinski Leaves Land O’Lakes

Another sudden CEO retirement rocks the food industry. Land O’Lakes Inc. announced that Chris Policinski will retire as CEO on June 30 with no replacement in sight.

Peter Janzen, who was a senior vice president, general counsel and chief administrative officer, will postpone his recently announced retirement to serve as interim CEO until a new top executive can be found. The board of directors has formed a search committee to identify a permanent CEO.

Policinski was appointed president/CEO of the farmer-owned cooperative in 2005. Land O'Lakes is twice the size today than it was when he assumed leadership. He has nearly 40 years of experience in the food industry with Kraft General Foods, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pillsbury Co.

He's also chairman of the food industry association Grocery Manufacturers Assn.

Policinski oversaw Land O'Lakes' global expansion in recent years with joint ventures in both South Africa and Kenya, and the biggest merger in the company’s history with United Suppliers in 2016. In addition, he championed Land O’Lakes’ continued investment in the Minneapolis/St. Paul community in which the company is headquartered.

Denise Morrison, CEO of Campbell Soup, announced on May 18 her immediate retirement from that company, with no successor named.