/ / / Report: Coke Talks with Marijuana Producer

Food Processing

By Pan Demetrakakes, Senior Editor

Sep 17, 2018

Coca-Cola, who graces the Food Processing Top 100© list every year,  reportedly is looking into the possibility of entering the cannabis-based beverage market in Canada in partnership with a leading Canadian cannabis producer.

According to the Canadian business news outlet BNN Bloomberg, Coca-Cola is exploring the possibility of a collaboration with Aurora Cannabis Inc. to produce beverages with cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive component of marijuana. The product would be intended to alleviate physical problems like muscle cramps, pain and inflammation without inducing intoxication.

Coca-Cola is the first major non-alcoholic beverage producer to be engaged in serious exploration of cannabis-based beverages. Constellation Brands and the Canadian unit of Molson Coors have made major investments in Canadian cannabis producers, presumably to develop products that would carry the psychoactive effects of marijuana. Diageo PLC, the world’s largest spirits producer, also is reportedly in investment talks with Canadian cannabis producers.

Marijuana will become legal for recreational use in Canada on Oct. 17.

