/ / / T. Marzetti Gets New Chief

A consumer-goods veteran executive has taken over as the new head of T. Marzetti, the specialty foods division of Lancaster Colony.

Carl Stealey, whose resume includes positions with Procter & Gamble and Conagra Brands, was hired to run T. Marzetti, whose 16 brands include Marzetti salad dressings, New York Bakery frozen breads and Romanoff caviar.

Stealey rose through the ranks at P&G as a manager of personal-care brands, eventually becoming associate marketing director for male personal care in 2009. Most recently, he was general manager at Conagra Brands, a position he held for two years.

“We look forward to Carl's positive influence and strategic leadership in driving our retail division towards greater growth and profitability,” said David Ciesinski, Lancaster Colony's president and CEO.