How Will the New Tariffs Impact the U.S. Supply Chain?
Jul 11, 2018
As a consumer of foods and beverages, you might be in for a small bit of sticker shock the next time you go the store for avocados or cherries. According to reports, those are just two of the products that are being impacted by new tariffs brought about by the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
According to reports on CNNMoney, roughly 1,300 individual products have suddenly become more expensive. The list of products being impacted seems to grow by the day. On July 10, the U.S. released a 195-page list of Chinese exports -- worth about $200 billion -- that are facing a 10% tariff.
According to a report, U.S. tariffs on a further $16 billion of Chinese exports are coming soon, taking the total under threat to $250 billion.
How does this affect U.S. consumers, businesses and the supply chain? Read CNNMoney's reporting to find out more
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments