Tyson Gets New CEO
Sep 17, 2018
Top 100© Lister Tyson Foods has a new chief executive officer, following the departure of Tom Hayes after less than two years.
Noel White, a company veteran who now serves as chief operations officer, will take over as CEO at the end of September. White has been with Tyson since its acquisition of IBP in 2001.
A statement from Tyson said only that Hayes is leaving for “personal reasons.”
“It is a very difficult decision to leave Tyson Foods, but after careful consideration and discussions with my family and the board, I know it is the right thing to do,” Hayes said in the statement.
