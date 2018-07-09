Umami Helps Promote Healthy Eating Behaviors
Jul 09, 2018
Researchers found that consuming a broth rich in umami can cause small changes in the brain that help promote healthy eating behaviors and food choices. This is according to a study published March 30 in Neuropsychopharmacology.
In the study, researchers evaluated the changes that took place in the brains of healthy young women after they consumed chicken broth with or without monosodium glutamate added.
Read more about the study on ScienceDaily.com
