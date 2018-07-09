Work/Life: Helping an Employee Through a Crisis
Jul 09, 2018
As much as you want employees focused on their work as much as possible, sometimes life has other things in mind. Personal crises do arise for nearly everyone, whether that's an ailing family member, a divorce, the death of a friend. We can't all be 100% all of the time.
As a manager, how do you cope with these sorts of events that befall your employees? According to Linda Hill, professor at Harvard Business School, managing an employee going through a stressful time is 'one of the real challenges all bosses face.'
Read more about how you can help your employees through a crisis on HBR.org
