Yogurt Veteran to Head siggi’s
Oct 05, 2018
A veteran yogurt industry executive will take over at siggi’s, a manufacturer of skyr, a yogurt-type product from Iceland.
Carlos Altschul had been head of sales for Stonyfield organic yogurt, and had previously served in senior sales roles at Group Danone, the world’s leading producer of yogurt. He was announced Oct. 3 as the new president and CEO of siggi’s, which specializes in skyr, an Icelandic dairy product. Skyr is generally positioned and consumed like yogurt, although technically classified as a cheese.
Founded by Iceland native Siggi Hilmarsson in 2004, siggi’s sells skyr in some 25,000 U.S. retail outlets, using a production facility in Upstate New York. Its parent company, the Icelandic Milk and Skyr Corporation, was sold early this year to French dairy giant Lactalis.
“I’ve admired how siggi’s has not only pioneered a new product segment in the category but is also creating the next chapter for the entire yogurt category,” Altschul said in a statement.
