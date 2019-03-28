/ / / 7-Eleven Launches Innovation Lab Store in Texas to See if Wellness Works

In October 2017, we reported on convenience stores' shift to healthier options. A new innovation lab store by the kings of convenience stores is taking that health option one step further.

Dallas-based 7‑Eleven Inc. celebrated the opening of its new lab store on March 22. Located less than two miles from the original Southland Ice House where 7‑Eleven launched convenience retailing concept more than 90 years ago, this store marries wellness with convenience retail—two concepts that haven't always had the healthiest relationship.

What makes this lab store different than the standard convenience store establishments, is that its products are focused on the consumer trend toward health and wellness products.

According to a release, some of the innovations customers will see include:

Made-to-order coffee drinks, cold-pressed juices, smoothies and agua frescas

Customers will have the option to customize their drinks in a full-service beverage format as well as consume novelty beverages on tap such as nitro cold brew, kombucha, and organic teas

At the lab store, cookies, croissants and more will be baked-in-store daily

“This new lab store will serve as a place to test, learn and iterate new platforms and products to see what really resonates with customers and how we can use those learnings to influence future store designs,” said Chris Tanco, 7‑Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer.