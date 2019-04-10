AB InBev Being Sued Over Naming Issue
Apr 10, 2019
AB InBev is in legal news again, this time being sued by the clothing company Patagonia for a possible trademark infringement issue.
According to reporting on CNN, AB InBev was granted a trademark to sell Patagonia beer in the United States in 2012; however, they didn't start using the name until 2018, when it unveiled a line of Patagonia beer.
According to the reports, from its selling practices down to its logo, Patagonia beer, appears to have a look similar to Patagonia clothing.
AB InBev was recently in the news for another legal case, this time with MillerCoors, for issues relating to TV spots for Bud Light.
You can read the full report on the AB InBev/Patagonia lawsuit on CNN
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments