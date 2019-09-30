/ / / Anuga Expo Is Less Than a Week Away

Anuga, the world’s leading food fair for the retail trade, along with the foodservice and catering markets, will be Oct. 5-9, in Cologne, Germany.

Celebrating its 100th year, the expo is best described as 10 trade shows under one roof, featuring space dedicated to 1) Bread & Bakery, 2) Chilled & Fresh Food, 3) Culinary Concepts, 4) Dairy, 5) Drinks, 6) Fine Food, 7) Frozen Food, 8) Meat, 9) Hot Beverages and 10) Organic.

For the first time, Anuga is offering participation opportunities for start-up companies in special pavilions located in each of the show halls. Also new for 2019 is the Boulevard of Inspiration, which will showcase new products as well as house the Anuga Trend Zone, a program stage where experts from Innova Market Insights and Euromonitor will present analyses on the developments in the food and beverage industry.

The expo will place a strong focus on the future of food. This includes exploring technologies to assist with feeding the growing population. The topics of sustainability, global warming and the role of plant-based protein will be addressed through educational programming via the expo platform called Anuga Horizon 2050.

For more information, visit www.anuga.com