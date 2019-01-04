/ / / Food Processing Opens Up Nominations for 2019 Awards

If you made a New Year's resolution to stay more organized and ahead of the game, then we have the perfect opportunity for you. We're opening up the nominations for our 2019 Awards early in the year so that you plenty of time to get your nominations in. Below, you'll find the awards, their entry criteria, and how you can enter each award.

R&D Teams of the Year

Nomination Deadline: February 28, 2019

Between now and the end of February, nominate a food or beverage processor’s R&D team in all of three sizes of firms: small (less than $100 million in sales), medium ($100-$500 million) and large (more than $500 million in sales).

Suggest any team or company you think is best. We also ask you to briefly explain why in a 125-word essay along with what the team does, how many people are involved and especially the significant developments (mostly products) of the past year—or soon to come. Don’t be modest: It’s OK to nominate your own team.

The first week of March, we’ll look at the nominations, talk to the R&D teams involved, and develop a list of finalists which are then voted on by our readers.

To submit your nomination, e-mail Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief

Influential Women in Manufacturing

Nomination Deadline: March 31, 2019

Do you know an influential woman in manufacturing? Give her the recognition she deserves. Putman Media and Food Processing are now accepting nominations for our 2019 class of Influential Women in Manufacturing, a program focused on recognizing and honoring women who are making a difference in all parts of the manufacturing and industrial production space.

We ask several questions on the nomination form including the nominator's name, address, and email as well as the nominee's name, address, phone number, company, and industry or sector served. We also ask that those nominating an Influential Woman in Manufacturing also answer at least two of the following questions on our form:

How is she an influential woman in manufacturing?

How has she demonstrated thought leadership?

How has she fostered the growth of other women in manufacturing?

What has she accomplished that has moved her company, department, or team forward? Describe how this woman has affected you personally (for example, as a mentor in the industry)

Learn more about the award and submit your nomination here

Green Plant of the Year

Nomination Deadline: August 1, 2019

How Green is your plant? Each year, we ask our readers to nominate a plant they believe is going above and beyond in sustainability. For this award, we look for a new plant, a major addition or renovation project less than three years old that exemplifies a commitment to a sustainable future for food and beverage manufacturing.

What we're looking for in Green Plant of the Year:

Is it energy efficient?

Does it use innovative or alternative sources of energy?

It is minimally polluting?

Does it minimize water use?

Were green building materials and practices used in its construction?

Is the design innovative?

Is it economically sustainable?

Submit your Nominations to Dave Fusaro, Editor in Chief, via e-mail before August 1, 2019