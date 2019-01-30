B&G Foods CEO to Retire
Jan 30, 2019
The CEO of B&G Foods, whose wide-ranging product portfolio includes Green Giant, Cream of Wheat and Ortega, has announced plans to retire by April 5.
Bob Cantwell, a 35-year company veteran who has been CEO for four years, will be replaced by chief operating officer Ken Romanzi.
During Cantwell’s term as CEO, B&G made several significant acquisitions, including Green Giant. Acquiring brands that are troubled or have come to be perceived as non-core is a major company strategy. Recently, B&G has been mentioned as one of the suitors for Kellogg’s cookie brands, which include Keebler and Famous Amos.
Cantwell will assume an advisory role with B&G.
