Beef Demand Continues to Rise
Jan 14, 2019
Beef demand has grown steadily since 2015 and is expected to continue to rise in 2019, according to a report from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.
Citing data from IRI/Freshlook, the NCBA reported that demand for beef has risen 15% since 2015 and predicted that growth will rise 8.9% by volume this year.
The NCBA says that ground beef and loin cuts are driving demand and that consumers are eating more high-quality beef. It attributes the latter to efforts by U.S. cattle producers to raise more high-rated animals.
