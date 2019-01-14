/ / / Beef Demand Continues to Rise

Beef demand has grown steadily since 2015 and is expected to continue to rise in 2019, according to a report from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Citing data from IRI/Freshlook, the NCBA reported that demand for beef has risen 15% since 2015 and predicted that growth will rise 8.9% by volume this year.

The NCBA says that ground beef and loin cuts are driving demand and that consumers are eating more high-quality beef. It attributes the latter to efforts by U.S. cattle producers to raise more high-rated animals.