Food Processing

/ / / Blue Bunny Company Buys Eastern Ice Cream Maker
Business Strategies

Blue Bunny Company Buys Eastern Ice Cream Maker

By Pan Demetrakakes, Senior Editor

Apr 16, 2019

Wells Enterprises Inc., the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, has acquired a private-label ice cream manufacturer.

Wells, the No. 3 ice-cream manufacturer in America, announced the purchase of Fieldbrook Foods on April 15, in a bid to increase its geographic coverage. Wells is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, and Fieldbrook in Dunkirk, N.Y., with plants there and in Lakewood, N.J.

“The combination creates a stronger platform for growth and positions us to better serve our customers, as well as providing a more geographically diverse footprint for us,” Mike Wells, CEO and president, said in a statement.

Together Wells and Fieldbrook will employ more than 3,800 people and produce close to 200 million gallons of ice cream.

Show More Content