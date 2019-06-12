/ / / Campbell Names New Meals Chief

Campbell Soup has named a new president for its Meals & Beverages division, replacing an executive who held the job for less than three months.

Chris Foley, a 20-year Campbell veteran, is transferring from the Campbell Snacks side, where he was chief marketing officer. Foley built up Campbell’s Pepperidge Farm business and oversaw the integration of the company’s snack brands with Snyder’s-Lance, acquired in early 2018.

Foley replaces Roberto Leopardi, who was appointed to the position in April. Leopardi is leaving Campbell.

Foley has his work cut out for him. The soup business, which has been Campbell’s core since its inception, is struggling, with flat sales and a dropping market share. CEO Mark Clouse says that reviving the soup business is one of the company’s long-term priorities.